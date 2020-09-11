Common Cup Ministry is hosting a free food distribution 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Entrance to the fairgrounds is only via the south gate off of Airport Road, coming from the east off of State Highway 15.
Each household will receive prepackaged boxes of produce, dairy and meat through a drive-up/curbside pick-up model. Food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in the household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.
Food for this event is provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving those in need.
For more information, call Common Cup at 320-587-2213 or email commoncupmn@gmail.com.