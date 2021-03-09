Are you on pandemic overload? Are you stuck on your real losses of people, events or dreams? Ambiguity is the vagueness and uncertainty that has overwhelmed us in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both our physical and mental health have been affected by the need to social distance and keep ourselves and others safe from the deadly virus.
To help with this burden, the United Way of McLeod County and the McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers Association are sponsoring the digital presentation "Loss of Dreams, Ambiguity, a Pandemic and Resiliency," by Ted Bowman. The free virtual event is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, and is open to anyone who is interested.
Bowman is a grief and loss counselor who has worked with school social workers, loss/survivor groups, ECFE and family educators, mental health and medical staff, and faith groups. He has authored several books and been on the faculties of both the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.
To register visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org. If you do not have access to a computer, the session will also be available to watch at the Glencoe City Center or CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. For help or more information, call Jan Mackenthun at 320-587-3613 or email jan_mackenthun@hotmail.com.