There's something special about listening to music outdoors surrounded by friends, plenty of fresh air and a towering canopy of shady trees. It's a recipe for building community as well as relaxing body and soul.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down, there's outdoor concerts happening almost every night of the week.
For instance, if you're looking for an opportunity to enjoy local talent in a beautiful green space, head to Crow River Golf Club for its 10th annual Free Music on the Range concert Wednesday, Aug. 4. This is a date change from July 28 due to heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
This year's performance roster features Dillynn Benage, a 2013 Hutchinson High School graduate who will sing and play the ukulele 6:50-7:10 p.m. Also entertaining will be 2 Sisters featuring Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze at 6-6:40 p.m. and 7:20-8 p.m. The duo offers acoustic guitar with harmonized vocals. Expect to hear oldies but goodies, rock 'n' roll and contemporary Christian music. In celebration of the concert's 10th anniversary, look for other local musicians to join 2 Sisters on stage.
According to Tracy, the genesis for the decade-long concert can be traced to the club. It was looking for ways to use the space by the outdoor wedding area. Tracy, who was serving on the board, thought music, food and fellowship were the answers, so she and Vrieze created this annual event.
“It is an event that has brought the community together,” Tracy said.
The sisters keep their eyes open for talent all year long. While it's a fun task, it's also challenging.
“We have had a variety of ages and types of music,” she said. “It is fun to mix it up each year."
Tracy sees it as a "great evening of fellowship as the community gathers together to listen to music with family, neighbors and friends, and a chance to meet new friends.”