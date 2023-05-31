Since 2015, kids ages 3-12 have realized special savings at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Now the Power of Produce program is expanding to a new demographic.
“It’s a foundational program for our market,” said market manager Aimee Haag. “Families can shop the market together because kids are excited to have that buying power every week.”
With the program having found so much success, it will be used to combat the rising cost of food.
“Folks, especially seniors on a fixed income, have to battle with that,” Haag said. “We wanted to meet the need and carry the (Power of Produce) program to the senior division.”
Visitors age 65 and older who visit the Farmers Market at 25 Adams Street Southeast starting June 3 can check in at the desk an receive $2 to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs and plants. The $2 adds up to $4 for visitors who attend the market twice a week. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
“We’ve had pretty generous local funders,” Haag said.
Hutchinson Health Foundation, Hutchinson Community Foundation, Elks and Burich Foundation provided for the program expansion.
“It will run until funds are exhausted,” Haag said. “We’re hoping to make it at least into October. But we’re looking for more funds, too.”