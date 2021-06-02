It's a good feeling to save money. Thanks to Common Cup Ministry, one way to do it this is to take advantage of free family swim nights this summer at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.
Mark your calendar for Thursday, June 17; Thursday, July 22; and Thursday, July 29. Extended evening hours are 5-8 p.m.
This event is for Hutchinson-area families. Parents or guardians must be present with children at all times. No drop-offs will be permitted.
For more information, call the Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education office at 320-587-2975 or Common Cup at 320-587-2213.