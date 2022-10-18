Grace Bible Church
All women are invited to a Free Women’s Event 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake (www.SilverLakeChurch.org). This streamed event will feature well-known speaker Priscilla Shirer (daughter of Dr. Tony Evans). This event features catered lunch, snacks and door prizes. Even if a person cannot stay for the entire day they are encouraged to come whenever they can — and for as long as they want. There is no charge — and no offering will be taken. Those wanting more information can call Beth at 320-583-2572. The Grace Bible Church is at 300 Cleveland St., Silver Lake.

