The Friends of High Island have been awarded a $396,100 Minnesota Conservation Partners Legacy grant to replace the dam on High Island Lake in New Auburn. The group is providing a 10% match of $39,610 toward the project.
The funds will be used for the replacement of the existing dam on the south end of High Island Lake, which after 81 years in service was damaged beyond repair during floods in March 2019. The grant award will not cover the cost of building a replacement DNR-owned dam structure, but will cover the majority with the state of Minnesota responsible for the balance.
Presently, no water level control structure is in place, which leaves High Island Lake at the mercy of precipitation and weather conditions and the stage height of High Island Creek. A new dam will include variable crest controls to allow for future drawdowns as well as amenities for ease of structure maintenance and cleaning and screening to provide flooding relief while maximizing exclusion of bottom-feeding fish from High Island Creek and its connection to the Minnesota River.
For more information about the project, call Deb Wuetherich at 320-583-5915.