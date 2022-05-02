Interested in local history? Enjoy being outdoors? If you answered "Yes," then you may want to participate in Friends of Oakland Cemetery.
According to founder Jeri Jo Redman, the group was started with the goal of cleaning the old stones and markers, and preserving the surfaces of those that are fading with rubbings.
"I was wondering if there is interest in doing it again?" she asked
Among this year's jobs are the following:
- Digging around the flat markers to uncover them from overgrowth. This involves being able to get on the ground and cut the growth away.
- Removing lichen and so on. This involves gentle scraping and brushing the more upright stones, and
- Doing rubbings with charcoal sticks and newsprint.
The idea for Friends of Oakland Cemetery came about when Redman saw the story of someone elsewhere cleaning the old stones of war veterans. She shared it on Facebook and when the post received a lot of attention, she asked if people would be interested in a similar project in Hutchinson. It was launched in 2021, with hope that it will continue this year.
For more information or to volunteer, visit Friends of Oakland Cemetery's Facebook page. Redman can be reached at jjalmaredman@outlook.com, or call 320-455-7468.