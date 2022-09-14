Shoppers at Used Book Sale

Stock up on winter reading material at the Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Used Book Sale Friday and Saturday. Books are displayed on tables along the library’s Hassan Street entrance.

 File photo

Enjoy reading? Love a bargain? Then head to the Friends of the Library Outdoor Used Book Sale this weekend. It runs concurrently with the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, with the same hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Books are organized on tables at the library’s Hassan Street entrance. It’s almost a block of books, so come prepared to peruse titles. And if you’re looking for cheap reads, this is definitely the place to shop. While inflation may hit you at the gas pump and grocery store, the prices at the used book sale are the same as last year with paperbacks selling for 25 cents each or 10 for $2. Hardcovers are 50 cents each or 10 for $4. DVDs are 50 cents and magazines are 5 cents.

Tags