Enjoy reading? Love a bargain? Then head to the Friends of the Library Outdoor Used Book Sale this weekend. It runs concurrently with the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, with the same hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Books are organized on tables at the library’s Hassan Street entrance. It’s almost a block of books, so come prepared to peruse titles. And if you’re looking for cheap reads, this is definitely the place to shop. While inflation may hit you at the gas pump and grocery store, the prices at the used book sale are the same as last year with paperbacks selling for 25 cents each or 10 for $2. Hardcovers are 50 cents each or 10 for $4. DVDs are 50 cents and magazines are 5 cents.
When it comes to favorites genres, it’s paperback fiction, romances, children’s books and DVDs.
In case you’re wondering, the books for sale this weekend come from donations to the Hutchinson Public Library.
“We don’t count the number of books we sell,” said Mary Henke, treasurer for the Friends of the Library group. “We fill up the continuously running inside ‘Book Nook’ table weekly. Each week, we also remove books that haven’t sold in a month. What doesn’t sell at our monthly sales, we add to the books we have collected for the fall sale. That way the book stock stays fresh and gives shoppers new items to look over each week.”
Like everywhere else, COVID had a major impact on the Friends’ book sales. The library closed and patrons had limited access. It’s only been the last months, that sales have rebounded and are getting back to pre-pandemic levels.
Between the used book sale and the Book Nook, the Friends of the Library earned more than $5,000 in 2021.
“All the proceeds from our used book sales go to support the library and the Friends projects,” Henke said. “At our Friends annual meeting, we set a budget for the year based on our income from the previous year and with input from the library staff. A few examples of how the money is used is for the purchase of DVDs and audiobooks, support of the Summer and Winter Reading Programs, giveaway copies of the magazine ‘BookPages’ and the Project Bookshelf Christmas donation of books to children.”
Henke added that it wouldn’t be possible to do these things without the help of volunteers. Friends’ members work with the donated books throughout the year and step up during the outdoor sale. Other volunteers include Grace Lutheran Church, which through a yearly Thrivent Action Project, supply volunteers to help unload the many boxes of books for the used book sale and give a donation to the library, as well as the city crew who move the many boxes of books from the library basement to the outdoor sales tables.
And in case you’re wondering if all the books sell, there are always a few stragglers that are left on the tables, so Henke said shoppers should be sure to stop by for special book deals as the sale continues.
For more information about the Friends of the Library or the used book sale, call 320-587-2368.