Minnesotans are no strangers to frost boils on the road, but those that bubbled up in the spring of 2019 following a long winter were especially bad and especially costly to repair. In Lynn Township, the total bill is to the tune of $300,000 for all 21 boils.
Because flooding, blizzards, heavy winds and other such conditions caused roughly $39 million of damage around the state, the situation was declared an emergency. That cleared the Federal Emergency Management Agency to step in and help. This past year, Lynn Township Board members met with FEMA to review the damage frost boils had cost, and submitted paperwork to receive federal aid. The process, however, has been slow as paperwork moves around FEMA offices.
"I have heard rumblings that some of these are being approved," Supervisor Doug Johnson said at the annual Lynn Township meeting Tuesday.
Because of the exorbitant cost, the township has so far only filled the damage caused by frost boils. The work will be done when FEMA and the state agree to cover the damages. A quote for the work has been received by a FEMA-approved contractor.
Residents who packed the Town Hall approved the 2021 levy. The general fund stayed the same at $30,000, but the road and bridge fund climbed $10,000 to $85,000. The fire fund also increased $1,000 to $33,000 to save up for future equipment needs. The savings levy remained at $20,000. In 2018, the levy was raised $7,000 to accumulate over the next few years to pay for the township's share for a tanker. Board members said they wanted to avoid such a jump in the future.
Residents also approved a National Night Out party to be held at the Town Hall on Aug. 4, 2020.
A cake and plaque were presented to celebrate the 24 years of service of chair Paul Merkins. A plaque was also presented in thanks to Michaela Maday, who stepped up to fill the remainder of a clerk term left vacant when the incumbent abdicated the position.
"Michaela taught us how old we really are," Johnson said. "Thanks for keeping us organized."
"Thank you, it's been an honor," Maday said.
Nathan Winter was elected to fill the position going forward with 45 votes Tuesday. A three-year supervisor term was also on the ballot. Jeremy Bleil won the seat with 25 of 47 votes. Tyler Buresh garnered 22 votes.
"It's good to see the young generation putting their name on the ballot," Johnson said.