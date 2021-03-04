A plan to distribute $709,749 of state money to local businesses was approved March 2 by the McLeod County Board.
This pool of money differs from money previously given to Minnesota counties to distribute with the CARES Act. It is meant to help eligible businesses and nonprofits impacted by shutdown requirements in Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 Emergency Executive Order 20-99, and provide relief to those whom the shutdown order limited the ability to provide services. Bars, entertainment venues, museums, event centers, dance and sport instruction facilities, bowling alleys and gyms were among those eligible.
The list approved by the McLeod County Board contained 31 entities and accounted for all available funds.
"These were the individuals that applied," said Board Member Paul Wright.
He said there were likely others who could have applied and been aided by funds, and that the county did all it could to promote their availability.
Fund distribution amounts were prioritized using a formula that took the following items into consideration for eligible entities:
- amount of loss during the identified time frame,
- amount of other COVID-19 related funding received from the state and federal government,
- attestation of demonstrated need, and
- size of the business or entity, including employment numbers.
All entities had to attest to meeting state requirements for eligibility.
The following distributions were approved by the McLeod County Board:
- Iron Jungle Crossfit: $19,660
- Apehangers, LLC dba Kegs Bar: $15,000
- Maria’s Mexican Restaurant II Corporation: $19,660
- Glencoe Unhinged! Inc.: $40,000
- Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: $12,288
- McCormicks Family Restaurants Inc.: $40,000
- Brownton Rod & Gun Club: $14,745
- Pla Mor Ballroom: $24,575
- America’s Fitness Center: $16,672
- LuLu’s Lounge: $40,000
- Earthly Delights Ltd dba State Theatre: $40,000
- Café Central Corporation: $19,660
- Bumps Family Restaurant Inc.: $14,745
- KenKei Inc.: $29,490
- MAND Enterprises LLC: $10,000
- SSM Enterprises LLC: $10,000
- King Pin Pub LLC: $24,575
- Compass Occasions LLC: $17,173
- The Paint Factory: $10,000
- Little Crow Bowling Lanes: $40,000
- Molly’s Café: $28,507
- Smedley Fitness LLC: $25,814
- Minway Inc. dba Subway: $27,950
- Kelly’s Dance Academy, LLC: $10,322
- J & N Schlagel Enterprises II dba The Blue Note: $40,000
- HFIT 360: $30,000
- Glencoe VFW: $19,660
- Crow River Golf Club: $29,490
- Lazy Loon Brewing Company, LLC: $25,000
- McLeod County (Administrative Fees): $12,561
- Piehl Hanson, Beckman (Administrative Fees): $2,204
Fund will be distributed prior to the April 1 state deadline.