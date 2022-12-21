Hutchinson Health Foundation has been serving area communities since 1984. It raises money to improve patient experiences, fund new equipment, education and help met unmet needs. It also makes grants for local health initiatives.
Among its fundraisers is the biannual gala, which took place Nov. 19. The money raised from this event was earmarked for the E-NICU project. The goal was to raise $100,000 to purchase an electronic neonatal intensive care unit for Hutchinson Health.
The good news is the event exceeded its goal. More than $125,000 was raised. Why is this important? According to Rachael Gemuenden, foundation director, this is valuable technology that will help Hutchinson Health’s youngest patients. This device directly connects to Children’s Minnesota for acute stabilization of babies that might need a higher level of care. This includes, but is not limited to prematurity, seizures, respiratory distress, anomalies and perinatal depression. Providers at Hutchinson Health can be connected 24/7 to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s within 3-½ minutes via telehealth utilizing advanced audio and visual equipment.
For more information about the work of the Hutchinson Health Foundation, reach out to Gemuenden at 320-484-4443, or email rgemuenden@hutchhealth.com.