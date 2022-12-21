Hutchinson Health Foundation has been serving area communities since 1984. It raises money to improve patient experiences, fund new equipment, education and help met unmet needs. It also makes grants for local health initiatives.

Among its fundraisers is the biannual gala, which took place Nov. 19. The money raised from this event was earmarked for the E-NICU project. The goal was to raise $100,000 to purchase an electronic neonatal intensive care unit for Hutchinson Health.

