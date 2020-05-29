Garage sales are no longer prohibited under Gov. Tim Walz's current executive order, but they are not recommended either, according to Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson.
Although garage sales are no longer prohibited, Gifferson noted that public gatherings of more than 10 people are still not allowed under the order, which would likely put large or group garage sales in violation of the order.
Gifferson also said that if someone chose to have a garage sale, it is recommended they maintain social distancing practices and wear a mask.