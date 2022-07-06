It was Dr. Allan Armitage, professor of horticulture at the University of Georgia, who said, “Gardening simply does not allow one to be mentally old, because too many hopes and dreams are yet to be realized.”
Isn't that the truth.
The hopes and dreams of six gardeners who live in the Lake Minnie-Belle and Long Lake area will be on display for the Meeker County Master Gardeners Garden Tour, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
Among those participating this year are Nick and Debi Decker, formerly of Hutchinson. The couple now live at Lake Minnie-Belle. She said she honed the craft of gardening on their 5 acres, south of Hutchinson. It's where they had Inspiration Salon and Spa along with their home.
"We turned a very neglected farm site into a beautiful garden retreat that hosted many Garden Party fundraisers for McLeod Alliance," Debi said.
Other garden participants include:
- Marlys Anderson, Litchfield
- John and Connie Thor, Litchfield
- Dave and Sandy Dougherty, Litchfield
- Donna Johnson, Grove City, and
- Margret DuFoe, Grove City
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden tour is back. This year's event is coordinated by Kristi Quitney and Judy Moen. The two women became master gardeners in 2008. The garden tour takes place every two years with its beginning in 2008.
According to Moen, planning is ongoing from year to year. Featured gardens come from referrals, other gardeners' recommendations, local greenhouses and from people who just love to garden.
“We really like when someone volunteers their gardens to look at,” Moen said. “There are a lot of nice gardens in Meeker County and we need to feature them. Next year we will be in Litchfield. We have been to almost every area in Meeker County. We have had some amazing places to view. The Thors were on our very first garden tour. (It's) so fun to see them again this year. It's fun to learn from each other when visiting these places. They all have a different story. I believe everyone can garden if they want to. I love answering questions and talking to people. Anywhere you go you can start a conversation about gardening.”
While guests will have plenty of fun while looking at their neighbors' gardens, this evening is also about raising funds.
“I think it has been so successful because we try to get other organizations involved by having them sell advance tickets and they can keep the money from the tickets they sell,” Moen said. “This year the MST group at First Evangelical Lutheran of Litchfield and the youth group at Zion Lutheran Church are selling tickets this year. Any tickets bought from them, they keep the money for their group. A requirement is they have to supply workers for the evening to be host for the people on the garden tour. I believe this makes it successful. They ask people to buy a ticket and that is all it takes. People get hooked and think it's fun to view other people's gardens. Our first tour started with the American Cancer Society and Flowers of Mercy but those organizations have changed and don't have volunteers anymore.”
Moen said another reason for the success of past tours is the hundreds of people who show up each year.
Why spend money to look at gardens, you might ask? Moen listed several reasons including an opportunity to explore new neighborhoods, learn about new plants and varieties, and discover new gardening techniques.
“It is so much fun to dream about your own gardens,” she said. “It's a great way to get a little exercise, too.”
Gardeners Marlys Anderson and Debi Decker share their thoughts about gardening in this Independent Review Q&A.
How long have you been gardening? Why have you stuck with it?
Marlys: I’d have to say, my interest in gardening came from growing up on the farm. My mother always had a huge vegetable garden and I remember helping out, picking strawberries and raspberries, shucking peas for canning, and cleaning sweet corn to eat. However, I have limited my gardens to hostas and other perennials with just a few tomato plants.
Debi: My gardening experience started in our first year of marriage in 1975. I had to ask my dad what side of the onion bulb to plant down. Fast forward to many years of plant addiction, trial and error, and a lot of learning through the Master Gardeners classes in Hutchinson, Litchfield, Fergus Falls and St. Cloud along with being a member of the Hutchinson Garden Club. I’ve stuck with it because it’s a challenge with great rewards when a garden flourishes with flowers and produce. It also is a divine way to unwind, relax and smell the flowers as life can move too fast. My dad was an exceptional farmer and it’s my way of channeling his knowledge and love.
Q: Does your garden have a theme? If so, what is it?
Marlys: My garden theme would have to be “Hosta Haven.”
Debi: There isn’t a theme to the gardens.
Q: How large is your garden?
Marlys: I have perennial beds all around my house mixed with hostas and a garden across the road. I have strived to promote native plantings along the lakeshore, so I can limit the use of pesticides and protect the environment and water quality. This setting attracts many species of butterflies, dragon flies, bees, and other flying insects.
Debi: After seeing Keukenhof Gardens this spring in Amsterdam, I wanted to design all 2 acres into gardens. We have a stream running through the back lot, and it would be another peaceful respite. Reality took over as we started to maintain what we have.
Q: Describe your daily routine with your garden.
Marlys: Watering and weeding is a constant chore. I try to do it intermittently, especially as I have aged and when it is not too hot. My gardens are not pristine from weeds. Is there such a thing as a “perfect gardener?”
Debi: Now that Nick and I are retired, I’ve learned to start gardening earlier in the day, not always my favorite but necessary. We do have an irrigation system, so I should only have to water the multitude of potted flowers and the vegetable garden. We have mulch on all flower gardens and that helps keep the weeds down. Keeping ahead of watering, weeds and insects or other munching critters pose challenges. I find that a product called Milorganite keeps the deer and rabbits out of our gardens.
Q: What are your favorite flowers/plants?
Marlys: I love hostas and the beauty and fragrance of peonies! There is nothing better than a fresh bouquet of peonies in my house! The reason I started planting hostas was our lake lot was heavily wooded and shade plants were my only option.
Debi: My favorite flowers vary from year to year as new plants emerge. The peonies and Rugosa Rose remind me of home, so I’ll always have them. New favorites are the Redbud tree, Japanese maple tree and Japanese lilac trees. They have lovely flowers or unique leaf form.
Q: If someone is interested in getting started with gardening, what would you recommend?
Marlys: I would encourage anyone to begin gardening. It’s a good way to enjoy nature and be outdoors.
Debi: I will recommend that new gardeners join the local garden clubs, take as many classes as possible and look to the U of M Horticulture website for answers. Another great resource for quick answers is the Facebook pages of Hutchinson Gardening Enthusiast’s, and GROW WITH KARE page. The internet can be confusing as you can get conflicting answers but you must know your growing zone for accuracy. Start small as to not get overwhelmed when the weeds come fast and furious in the heat of the summer.
What are you most proud of in your garden?
Marlys: I enjoy all the different varieties of hostas, which I started propagating from the late 1970s to now. I love sitting on my back deck with that first cup of coffee in the morning, listening to the birds and enjoying the gardens.
Debi: Something that we’re most proud of, I had nothing to do with. Nick designed and built the perfect pergola on our lakeside patio. It is the best spot to relax and take in the view of beautiful Lake Minnie-Belle with our family, neighbors and friends. I now have wisteria growing up the trellises and the Rugosa Rose providing excellent relaxing aromatherapy. We have an existing boathouse right on the shoreline that Nick finished the inside walls with old boards salvaged from his former construction business. It provides shade for the grandchildren to rest during lake days and find the lake toys. The boathouse has been known to turn into Deckers Boathouse Bar on occasion also.
Interested in hearing more from local gardeners? Buy a ticket and enjoy the Meeker County Master Gardeners Garden Tour.
Debi Decker probably said it best, "Welcome to our gardens. May you find peace and relaxation."