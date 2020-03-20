The McLeod County Master Gardeners has canceled Gardening Education Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Crow River Golf Club. This event will not be rescheduled this year. For more information, call the Extension office at 320-484-4334
Gardener Education Day is canceled for April 4
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Glencoe city employee notifies city they were not diagnosed with coronavirus
- Hutchinson Health announces changes to address COVID-19
- No state of emergency in Hutchinson
- Walz orders bars, restaurants closed
- Hutchinson prepares for coronavirus
- McLeod County Operations in Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Hutchinson High School has championship fever
- Hutchinson skate park getting a $26,000 upgrade
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office