Are you looking for gardening inspiration? If you answered "yes" look no further than the Gardening Corner @ the Libraries. This new gardening webpage is written by local Master Gardeners and available to view on the Hutchinson Public Library website at hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
In addition to articles, Master Gardeners will also answer gardening questions. This is an opportunity to reach out to a local expert for the information you need.
Local gardeners are invited to email personal photos of flowers or vegetables from their summer gardens. Photos will be posted on the library's Gardening Corner webpage.
To submit a gardening question or to share photos, email katy.hiltner@pioneerland.lib.mn.us or jackee.fountain@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.