After a two-year hiatus, the Minnesota Garlic Festival returned Saturday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. It was a hit because lines were long from entering the fairgrounds to buying garlic and food. Back by popular demand and well-attended were the chef demonstrations including a presentation by Hutchinson celebrity Morgan Baum. Visitors were able to whet their whistle on garlic ice cream and other garlic-flavored treats, as well as ask experts about garlic and farming. For more information, visit www.mngarlicfest.com.

 

 

