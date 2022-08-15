After a two-year hiatus, the Minnesota Garlic Festival returned Saturday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. It was a hit because lines were long from entering the fairgrounds to buying garlic and food. Back by popular demand and well-attended were the chef demonstrations including a presentation by Hutchinson celebrity Morgan Baum. Visitors were able to whet their whistle on garlic ice cream and other garlic-flavored treats, as well as ask experts about garlic and farming. For more information, visit www.mngarlicfest.com.
top story
Garlic Fest hits all the right notes
Kay Johnson
