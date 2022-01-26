Whether you're new to politics or have been a longtime party member, your voice is important say political pundits. Caucus night in Minnesota is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Caucusing begins at 7 p.m., though registration is usually before.
Caucuses are a chance for citizens to steer the political process. They are also a good place to learn more about the candidates and discuss the issues for which you are most concerned.
Here are some answers to commonly asked questions:
What is a precinct caucus?
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values (called party platforms).
Who can participate in a caucus?
To participate, you must be eligible to vote in the November 2022 general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
What happens at the caucus?
Each political party runs its caucus meetings a little differently. Check with your political party if you have specific questions. Generally, there are three main activities at a caucus:
- Choose volunteers who will organize political activities in your precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings and helping with campaign efforts.
- Discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. You can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If you convince other attendees to support your resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, your resolution could become part of the official party platform.
- Choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus. For more information, contact your party.
Now that you know what happens at a caucus, it's time to decide where to go. The following is a list of caucuses in McLeod County:
REPUBLICAN CAUCUSES
Hutchinson Event Center — 1005 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson:
- Hutchinson, all precincts
- Acoma Township
- Hassan Valley Township
- Hutchinson Township
- Lynn Township
- Biscay
Glencoe City Center Senior Community Room — 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe:
- Glencoe, all precincts
- Glencoe Township
- Helen Township
- Plato
Stewart Community Hall — 551 Prior St., Stewart:
- Stewart
- Collins Township
- Round Grove Township
Brownton Community Center — 310 Second St. N., Brownton:
- Brownton
- Penn Township
- Sumter Township
Lester Prairie High School — 131 Hickory St. N., Lester Prairie:
- Lester Prairie
- Bergen Township
Winsted Elementary School — 431 Fourth St. N., Winsted:
- Winsted
- Winsted Township
Silver Lake Community Center — 320 Main St. W., Silver Lake:
- Silver Lake
- Rich Valley Township
- Hale Township
DEMOCRATIC CAUCUSES
Masks are required at all Democratic caucuses.
Hutchinson Middle School — 1365 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson:
- Acoma Township
- Lynn Township
- Brownton
- Collins Township
- Hassan Valley Township
- Hutchinson, all precincts
- Hutchinson Township
- Penn Township
- Sumter Township
- Round Grove Township
- Stewart
Panther Field House Community Room — 1621 16th St. E., Glencoe:
- Glencoe, all precincts
- Glencoe Township
- Helen Township
- Plato
- Biscay
- Rich Valley Township
- Silver Lake
- Hale Township
- Lester Prairie
- Winsted
- Winsted Township
- Bergen Township