Whether you're new to politics or have been a longtime party member, your voice is important say political pundits. Caucus night in Minnesota at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, is a chance for citizens to steer the political process. The state presidential primary is also Tuesday, March 3, and caucuses are a good place to learn more about the candidates and discuss the issues for which you are most concerned.
Here are some answers to commonly asked questions:
What is a precinct caucus?
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values (called party platforms).
Who can participate in a caucus?
To participate, you must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
What happens at the caucus?
Each political party runs its caucus meetings a little differently. Check with your political party if you have specific questions. Generally, there are four main activities at a caucus:
- Choose volunteers who will organize political activities in your precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings and helping with campaign efforts.
- Discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. You can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If you convince other attendees to support your resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, your resolution could become part of the official party platform.
- Choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus. For more information, contact your party.
Now that you know what happens at a caucus, it's time to decide where to go. The following is a list of caucuses that will take place in McLeod County:
REPUBLICAN CAUCUSES
Hutchinson Event Center — 1005 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson:
- Hutchinson, all precincts
- Acoma Township
- Hassan Valley Township
- Hutchinson Township
- Lynn Township
- Biscay
McLeod County North and South Complex — 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe:
- Glencoe, all precincts
- Glencoe Township
- Helen Township
- Plato
Stewart Community Hall — 551 Prior St., Stewart:
- Stewart
- Collins Township
- Round Grove Township
Brownton Community Center — 310 Second St. N., Brownton:
- Brownton
- Penn Township
- Sumter Township
Lester Prairie High School — 131 Hickory St. N., Lester Prairie:
- Lester Prairie
- Bergen Township
Winsted Elementary School — 431 Fourth St. N., Winsted:
- Winsted
- Winsted Township
Silver Lake Community Center — 320 Main St. W., Silver Lake:
- Silver Lake
- Rich Valley Township
- Hale Township
DEMOCRATIC CAUCUSES
Hutchinson Middle School — 1365 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson:
- Acoma Township
- Biscay
- Brownton
- Collins Township
- Hassan Valley Township
- Hutchinson, all precincts
- Hutchinson Township
- Penn Township
- Round Grove Township
- Silver Lake
- Stewart
Glencoe-Silver Lake High School — 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe:
- Glencoe, all precincts
- Glencoe Township
- Hale Township
- Helen Township
- Plato
- Rich Valley Township
- Silver Lake
Lester Prairie City Offices — 37 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie:
- Bergen Township
- Lester Prairie
- Winsted
- Winsted Township