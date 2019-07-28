One of the best ways to improve the safety of your neighborhood is to know your neighbors. A good place to extend the hand of friendship is National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
This year, 17 neighborhood gatherings are planned in Hutchinson. Whether it’s root beer floats at VFW Park or a hot dog and brats supper at Grace Lutheran Church, public and private events bring people together.
Joining neighbors at these community-building opportunities are local emergency service responders including Hutchinson Police, Hutchinson Fire Department and Alliance Ambulance.
The Hutchinson Connect Wholeheartedly Committee serves as the connecting point for this annual event. The group supports and promotes activities and events that bring people together in our community.
National Night Out was introduced in 1984. The first year involved 2 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Hutchinson is one of 208 cities in Minnesota that will observe National Night Out. Joining Minnesotans will be 38 million participants in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.