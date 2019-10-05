Looking for ways to give back to the community? Don’t miss the first ever volunteer job fair 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.
Prince of Peace Retirement Living is one of several organizations looking for new volunteers to fill their ranks, according to Merline Duering, Prince of Peace’s executive director. The fair itself is sponsored by Senior Providers of McLeod County, which for the past three years has surveyed vendors at the annual Senior Expo to gauge their needs.
“A lot of the nonprofits were saying, ‘We are looking for volunteers because our volunteers who’ve been around for 20 years are now retiring from volunteering,’” Duering said.
Mona Ewald, community coordinator at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, helped coordinate the volunteer job fair. Inspiration for the idea came following the Senior Expo.
“Not everybody who had a booth or a stand at the expo was looking for volunteers,” she said. “So we decided to make our own expo specifically for volunteering.”
The job fair is free to the public, and door prizes and refreshments will be available. Organizations interested in participating must register by Oct. 11 and the cost is $20. Email Duering at merline@poprl.org for more information.
Along with senior care facilities, other organizations were invited to participate in the job fair such as Lutheran Social Services, McLeod County Historical Society, the Hutchinson Public Library, Relay for Life of McLeod County and local churches.
“We realized that it wasn’t just about seniors who needed volunteers,” Duering said. “So we decided to have a volunteer job fair where they (the organizations) can bring in their information and we’d invite the public to come look at it.”
Information was also sent to local churches and schools where kids may be encouraged to perform volunteer service.
“Some of the church groups have youth who need to do so many volunteer (hours),” Duering said. “But they don’t know what kind of opportunities are out there.”