Dozens of young entrepreneurs will soon begin knocking on doors around Hutchinson and the surrounding area, armed with the sweetest product available.
Yep, it’s Girl Scout cookie time. Hutchinson Girl Scouts will be pushing the product Feb. 15-March 29.
Cookie sales became a Girl Scout hallmark in 1917, just five years after Juliette Gordon Low founded Girl Scouts in the United States, according to the organization’s history. The Mistletoe Troop of Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.
LOCAL SALES
Of course the sale has grown a bit from that first effort, with approximately 200 million boxes of cookies sold nationwide annually.
Hutchinson Girl Scouts' contribution to that number was selling 1,064 cases in 2019, which translates to 12,768 packages of cookies. Litchfield Girl Scouts sold more than 11,000 packages.
Park Elementary fourth-grader Annabelle Luthens, 9, sold 400 packages of cookies last year alone Her sales tips: "You can't be shy and you can't be afraid to ask people," she said. "I do all the things you can do. I go door to door and (sell) online, too. My goal this year is 450."
Her favorite cookie? Thin Mints.
According to Sarah Smith, service unit manager, Hutchinson has three tiers of how each troop earns its proceeds. It ranges from 80 cents to 95 cents per package sold. The money earned from cookie sales is used to pay for various Girl Scout troop activities.
"Last year, five girls from my troop used some of the proceeds to go to summer camp at Elk River," Smith said. "All five want to go back to camp this summer, and I think I have more girls that want to do the same. I am just waiting for the camp brochure to come out so I can tell the girls how many cookies they need to sell to have the troop pay for the whole amount."
Smith has been a troop leader and service unit manager for two years. Prior to that, she helped out with meetings but wasn't a registered leader. She knew about Girl Scouts from having joined while growing up in Lester Prairie. She stepped up when her daughter, a kindergartner, expressed interest in joining.
"I love it," Smith said.
Locally, 62 girls are registered for the Hutchinson Service Unit. Troops are organized by grade. Each troop meets separately one or two times per month depending on the troop and leader preferences.
Like Smith, Melissa Luthens got involved when her daughter, Annabelle, expressed interest.
"I wanted to join because I thought it would be a fun experience," Annabelle said.
"I was a Girl Scout when I was younger, and my mom was a leader," Melissa said. "So when my daughter said she wanted to try Girl Scouts, I said, 'OK!' We found two more girls and another parent so we could form a troop."
The troop started out with three girls and has since grown to 13 fourth-graders and one senior.
"The beauty of Girl Scouts is that it is girl led," Melissa said. "It's more than just badge earning and cookie selling. The girls decide what they want to do. The leadership from the girls is very small when you're younger but is encouraged to grow as they get older. We really want them to try new things because that can open doors to new possibilities."
Annabelle agreed.
"You get to do a lot of fun, variety of things," she said. "You get to meet new people. I'm glad I'm a Girl Scout."
As a leader, Melissa is trying new things right along with the girls.
"It's very exciting to have that experience all together," she said. "My troop enjoys the outdoors, so this spring we're going camping. They want to learn to ride horses, so we're doing that, too. We will be doing rock climbing and archery."
Looking back, Melissa said making jewelry, Christmas caroling, making gingerbread houses with the residents of a local assisted living facility, and touring the police department and learning how to be a detective were among the activities the Girls Scouts have done.
Annabelle's favorite activities include attending camp and selling cookies.
Melissa described Girl Scouts as a "great organization to be part of."
"I believe it gives girls the opportunity to try a lot of new things," she said, "gain confidence as young ladies, make lifelong friendships, connect with girls they maybe wouldn’t meet otherwise (because they go to a different school or maybe have never been in class together), explore their independence and individuality, give back to the community and grow leadership skills to carry them into their journey as women."
So far, Annabelle said Girl Scouts have taught her to speak up louder and not be afraid to tell people her ideas.
While the benefits are many, Luthens said one of the unit's biggest struggles is finding adults to volunteer to lead or help with a troop.
"There are so many great adults out there that have a lot to offer these young ladies," she said. "The thought of leading a troop can be scary at first, but we have a great group of current leaders that are very helpful, and Girl Scouts gives us lots of tools to use as guides. Even if someone doesn’t have time to lead a troop or their children are all grown, there are many other opportunities available. We would love for them to join the family."