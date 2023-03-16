Girls Hockey is alive and well in Hutchinson. While many communities are finding it necessary to co-op with surrounding areas to keep their Girls Hockey programs going, Hutchinson is proud to have girls teams at Mites (5-8 years old), 10 or younger; 12 or younger; Junior Varsity and Varsity.
“Part of the reason that girls hockey numbers have continued to do well in Hutchinson is that we strive to make it more than just about hockey,” said Dr. Adam Fink, coach. “Our goal is to create an extremely fun atmosphere where the girls are not only developing hockey skills but also teamwork skills, camaraderie and friendships that continue off the ice.”