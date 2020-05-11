In honor of its 20th class reunion, the Hutchinson High School Class of 2000 is raising money to make the Class of 2020's graduation a little brighter. The goal: $20 for every HHS senior from the Class of 2000.
According to organizer Sara Lembcke, "My friend Emily (Chrissis Myallis) and I had an idea to try and raise money to gift each graduating senior with a little 'fun money' for our 20th year reunion since their senior year has not been what one would expect."
The goal is to raise $4,000 by May 30. To participate, make out checks to "20 for 20" and send them to: 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
If the goal is not met by May 30, the money collected will be donated to the senior class virtual party. Any money in excess of $4,000 will be donated to the virtual party, too.
For more information, email sara.lembcke@gmail.com or emily.myallis@yahoo.com.