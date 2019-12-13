So, it’s a wrap.
Everything’s under paper and under the tree. You’re done with all your shopping, except for one person. Or two. Maybe four.
So what do you get for that hard-to-buy-for person who never likes anything? Well, as they say, a book is a present they’ll open again and again, so why not head to your local bookstore for these great gifts:
FICTION
For the reader who loves a little bit of romance with their ghost story, “The Ghost Clause” by Howard Norman is a good choice to wrap up. It’s the story of a ghost and his reflections on his marriage, as he observes the union of the new owners of his former home. Wrap it up with “The Plus One” by Sarah Archer, a novel about a robotics engineer who needs a date for a wedding. So why not just make one?
The traveler on your list will love reading “Layover” by David Bell. It’s the story of a man who meets an intriguing stranger in an airport and falls in love with her. What happens next isn’t a love story. Wrap it up with “The Dollmaker” by Nina Allan — because it is a sort of love story.
On your list, there’s undoubtedly someone’s mom, or maybe someone who has decided not to be. In “Motherhood” by Sheila Heti, a woman wrestles with a “to be or not to be” question and all that comes with it. Will she have children or won’t she?
For the giftee who loves being organized, wrap up “Careful What You Wish For” by Hallie Ephron, a novel about a professional organizer whose husband is a hoarder. Good for her, though, she has a couple of new clients who will give her something else to think about — except one thing leads to another and she finds herself in a much, much bigger mess. Wrap it up with another makes-you-think novel: “The Lightest Object in the Universe” by Kimi Eisele, a story of the end of the world, and a chance to rebuild society anew.
For the reader who loves historical fiction, “Quintland Sisters” by Shelley Wood will be a great gift to give. It’s a fictionalized tale of the Dionne Quintuplets, as told by their nurse in novelized form.
Readers who enjoy crime fiction will love “The Shameless” by Ace Atkins. When a 20-year-old suicide suddenly becomes of interest to a couple of big-city reporters, Sheriff Quinn Colson wonders why — but before he can find out, he’s embroiled in another, more recent crime and an election that could send Tibbehah County into a crime-ridden tailspin.
For the lover of magical novels, wrap up “The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs” by Katherine Howe. It’s a novel about a young woman who’s keeping a secret from her colleagues and the world: She’s a descendant of a possible witch, and she possesses powers that have come down the bloodline, but can it save a loved one’s life?
NONFICTION
For local readers, give the 2020 One Book, One Community selection of "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod" by Gary Paulsen. It is available for purchase at the Village Shop and Cash Wise Foods, both in Hutchinson.
For road trippers, “The Vagabonds” by Jeff Guinn makes a great gift idea. It’s the story of 10 years’ worth of road trips taken by friends Henry Ford and Thomas Edison: The things they saw, the places they visited, and why they had to stop their (very much beloved) vacations together. Wrap it up with “Two-Buck Chuck & The Marlboro Man: The New Old West” by Frank Bergon. It's a lively book that takes readers on a trip to meet people who hold the image of the West that used to be, and how it fits in with what the West is today.
Newlyweds will love reading “The Long Accomplishment: A Memoir of Hope and Struggle in Matrimony” by Rick Moody. It’s a no-holds-barred story of Moody’s second marriage, the good and the bad, and the love inside it. Wrap it up with “The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers, another warts-and-all book about spending time with the people you love.
For the lover of scary stories, “Virginia’s Haunted Historic Triangle, 2nd Edition” by Pamela K. Kinney will be a big treat to unwrap. Here, full-color pictures accompany hair-raising tales of weirdness and ghosts. Also for lovers of the unknown: “Lost Civilizations” by Jim Willis, a book about the ancients and what they knew that we need to know now.
Still need more creepiness beneath your tree? Find “Celebrity Ghosts and Notorious Hauntings” by Marie D. Jones, a book about Hollyweird’s weirdness, and others; and “Unexplained” by Richard Maclean Smith, a book of hair-raising stories that will show you that there are things to learn from a good scare. Wrap them both up with “I Know What I Saw” by Linda S. Godfrey, a book about monsters, urban legends and things that go bump in the night.
Imagine how your science-minded giftee will love “The Royal Society & The Invention of Modern Science” by Adrian Tinniswood. It’s a book about the early days of the Royal Society of London, the work it did (and does) and the very bumpy road it took to become one of science’s best institutions.
The person who likes to surprise others will be surprised to get “Magic is Dead” by Ian Frisch. It’s the story of magic and prestidigitation, how Frisch became immersed in a secret organization of magicians, and how it changed his life. Speaking of secrets, if your giftee is so inclined, “Cover-Ups & Secrets” by Nick Redfern may be a really good addition to your gift. It’s all about conspiracies, deceptions, UFOs, Hollywood rumors, and other great topics for thought.
The lover of justice will enjoy unwrapping “Life and Death in Rikers Island” by Homer Venters. It’s the story of one man’s incarceration in prison for a small theft he didn’t commit. It’s the tale of his suicide, once released. And it’s the story of what prison will do to a person, both physically and mentally. Wrap it up with “Free Cyntoia” by Cyntoia Brown-Long. It’s the story of Brown-Long’s days as a sex worker, her wrongful conviction and incarceration, and her life after prison; or “The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose” by Chris Wilson with Bret Witter.
If there’s a musician on your gift list, or someone who plays in a band, then “Guitar” by David Schiller is exactly what you should put under the tree. This lavishly illustrated book is all about the instrument, both electric and acoustic; the artists who owned the guitar, and sometimes, who made the instrument that made the music.
The person who’s fascinated by the way the world works might like to unwrap “Radical Suburbs” by Amanda Kolson Hurley. It’s a book about how our cities have changed and how our perception of them needs to change, too. For a doubly great gift, wrap it up with “Archaeology from Space” by Sarah Parcak, so your giftee can see what things are like on earth from beyond.
Christmas has a reason for the season, and if your giftee is exploring his or her beliefs, then “The Handy Christianity Answer Book” by Dr. Stephen A. Werner will be a great present to open. In a Q&A format, this book looks at Christianity and all aspects surrounding it. Wrap it up with “Signs from the Other Side” by Bill Philipps, a book that will comfort anyone who’s lost a loved one.
The person who has a hard time tearing himself away from a certain show on television will love to read “Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era” by Saul Austerlitz. It’s a nice look back at TV that mirrored real life, even for just a minute of our lives. And speaking of generations, look for “Connecting Generations” by Hayim Herring. It’s a good look at the disparities between boomers, Gen Xers and millennials, and how we can all learn to come together for the betterment of all involved.
Not just for a farmer, “Farming for the Long Haul” by Michael Foley will also inspire back-to-the-land folks and anyone who wants to take the next step toward it. This book espouses small farms and other new ways of farming that don’t hurt the groundwater or the land itself. Beware that this may be controversial. Beware that it may launch a few farmers on your list. Wrap it up with “Farm + Land’s Back to the Land” by Frederick Pikovsky and Nicole Caldwell. It’s a guide to living and working outdoors and perhaps going back to the land; or “The Farmer’s Son” by John Connell, a story of life on an Irish family farm.
Your favorite armchair astronomer will love unwrapping “When the Earth had Two Moons” by Erik Asphaug, because there are so many things to learn about what’s “out there.”
For readers who love history, “Born to the Badge” by Mark Warren might be the gift to get. Part novelization, part history, it’s the story of Wyatt Earp and his years in Wichita before moving to Texas to escape his past.
BIOGRAPHIES, AUTOBIOGRAPHIES AND MEMOIRS
For the fiercest of fierce women on your gift list, look for “Passionate Spirit: The Life of Alma Mahler” by Cate Haste. It’s the story of Mahler, wife of the artist, who was also the first woman to write an opera at a time when women were supposed to be shadows of their husbands. It’s one of those little-known stories you should know.
The giftee who needs a boost of confidence will love unwrapping “More Than Enough” by Elaine Welteroth. It’s the story of the author’s realization that she really was everything she needed to be and isn't that a great lesson to take into the new year.
They say that America’s royalty sprang from the New England area, and if your giftee is a fan or follower then wrap up “The Kennedy Heirs” by J. Randy Taraborrelli. This big book is all about the JFK kids and their generation, as well as their cousins.
For the person who’s spent time this year as caregiver to a parent, “How to Forget” by Kate Mulgrew is the book to wrap. It’s the story of caring and loss, and coming to terms with a past that one may or may not know until secrets are no longer kept.
The Anglophile on your gift list will love having “Our Rainbow Queen” by Sali Hughes under the tree. It’s a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s colorful style and the splashy fashions she favors.
For the lover of music, feminism and fierce women, “No Walls and the Recurring Dream” by Ani Di Franco will make a perfect gift. It’s the story of Di Franco’s first 30 years on earth, her activism, her life and her music.
If there’s a Hollywood watcher on your gift list this year, then wrap up “Seduction: Sex, Lies and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood” by Karina Longworth. It’s the story of a very rich man, the women who wanted him (or his money, or both) and the women who got what they wanted — much to their regret.
Historians and connoisseurs alike will love reading “The Bourbon King” by Bob Batchelor. It’s the story of George Remus, his crimes, and his totally illegal prohibition-era empire.
BUSINESS
If there’s a business-minded future college student on your gift list this year, you’re both in luck: you, because finding their gift is easy for once; them, because of the “Masters at Work” series. These quick-to-read books take a look at various professions, from the kind of education needed, to the salaries that can be expected, the best parts of the job, the most hated, and what it’s like to go into business for yourself. Look for "Masters at Work" books on being an architect, museum curator, fashion designer, sommelier, baker, life coach, neurosurgeon and others.
HEALTH AND MEDICINE
Here’s a book for the teacher, parent or pediatrician on your gift list: “Let the Children Play: Why More Play Will Save Our Schools and Help Children Thrive” by Pasi Sahlberg and William Doyle. Yes, this is a book on horsing around, play, goofing off, and all the other fun things we should encourage children to do more. This book will explain why.
Parents of all ages will love reading “I’m Staying at Richard’s” by Bernadette Agius, a book about motherhood, and Agius’ journey with her son, who has Down syndrome. Wrap it up with “Normal Sucks” by Jonathan Mooney, a book about living with differences and knowing that “normal” is whatever you say it is.
For the giftee who strives to stay as healthy as possible, “Living with a Green Heart” by Gay Browne may be the right gift to give. It’s about getting rid of toxins in your house and in your body, not just inside and outside but also outside the door. And if that giftee is of a certain age, add “Eightysomethings” by Dr. Katharine Esty to that gift package. Neither of you will be sorry you did.
ANIMALS AND PETS
There are actually three kinds of people who will love seeing “No Beast So Fierce” by Dane Huckelbridge under the tree: Animal lovers, for sure, will want to read this book about deadly tigers. Conservationists will be eager to see what the author says. And adventure lovers will thrill at the danger inside this book. Lucky are those three people with this book. Lucky you, if they’re one in the same giftee.
No dog lover is going to want to miss “Unleashing Your Dog” by Marc Bekoff and Jessica Pierce. It’s about how your giftee can learn more about their dog by learning about the dog’s senses and how to make Doggo as happy as possible through those senses. Wrap it up with “Smoky the Brave” by Damien Lewis, the true story of a tiny Yorkie dog and his role in World War II.
That cat lover on your list will yowl with joy when “Tiny but Mighty” by Hannah Shaw is unwrapped. Filled with the cutest of kitten pictures, this book is a delight right there. Add plenty of information and tips on saving orphans, and you’ve got a book absolutely meant to give this holiday.
The lover of wildlife and the feeder of birds will squawk when they open “Saving Jemima” by Julie Zuckefoose. It’s the story of a blue jay and the woman who helped raise it, who kept the bird alive, and who loved a feathered friend. For more wild book lovers, try “The Hidden World of the Fox” by Adele Brand, and let your giftee see what the fox says. Hint: This makes a great stocking stuffer.
HISTORY
The historian who’s likewise fascinated with architecture will probably never get a book they’ll love more than “Cities: The First 6,000 Years” by Monica L. Smith. This book takes your reader on a down-the-road trip into cities and villages, above them and below them. Hint: Giftees who travel will enjoy it, too.
The person who longs for a gentler time when women dressed for dinner will love “What Would Mrs. Astor Do?” by Cecelia Tichi. It’s a book about manners and social expectations in the Gilded Age, and how people were supposed to behave. It’s also about the woman who set the tone for it all, the lovely and suffers-no-fools-gladly Caroline Astor. Wrap it up with “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History” by Pamela D. Toler. Mrs. Astor would approve.
Dad or Grandpa is always hard to buy for, right? Wrong: there’s “The Darkest Year: The American Home Front 1941-1942” by William K. Klingaman, and it’s available now. This book reminds readers about how we “pulled together and won” during World War II, and he’ll love it. Don’t discount Mom or Grandma; it’s a book she’ll enjoy, too. Wrap it up with “No Surrender” by Chris Edmonds and Douglas Century. It’s a story of Edmonds’ father, his brave actions during World War II, and how he impacted many people for many generations.
Anyone who’s fascinated with military history from World War I through Vietnam will want to add “The Girls Next Door” by Kara Dixon Vuic to their bookshelves. This tale of a little-known bit of history explains why “respectable young women” and Hollywood starlets volunteered to go overseas so that men at war could enjoy recreation and a bit of home in a foreign country. For more military history to make your history buff smile, look for “Sacred Duty” by Tom Cotton, a peek inside the workings of Arlington National Cemetery.
Here’s a unique gift for the railroad buff or historian: “Ghosts of Gold Mountain” by Gordon H. Chang. It’s the true account of the Chinese immigrants who were hired to build the transcontinental railroad. Part personal — Chang introduces readers to some of the men, specifically — and part danger-adventure, it’s a story you’ll love reading.
For the person who grew up during the 1950s, “A Good American Family” by David Maraniss will be a great gift to unwrap. It’s the story of the “Red Scare” of the 1950s, how one family was unfairly caught up in it, and how they got through it all.
TRUE CRIME
If your giftee is a big fan of true crime, then “The Lazarus Files” by Matthew McGough will be a welcome gift. It’s the story of a cold case that’s solved in a new way that leaves a new shock: the killer is someone the detectives in this case know all too well.
SPORTS
The sports fan is going to love “The Strenuous Life” by Ryan Swanson. It’s the story of Teddy Roosevelt, arguably America’s most fit president, and how his influence (almost obsession) made Americans want to be fit and healthy, too, which launched a countrywide love of sports.
MIDWESTERN INTEREST
For the lover of the land who’s hard to buy for, here’s what you give: “The Land Still Lives” by Jerry Apps, in the 50th anniversary edition. It’s the same story, but packaged nicely in an heirloom-quality cover that’s perfect to pass onto future generations. Wrap it up with “Ridge Stories” by Gary Jones, a book about growing up in the Driftless Area of Southwestern Wisconsin back in the day.
The beer aficionado and the beer crafter will be overjoyed to open “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous” by Doug Hoverson. This gigantic, heavy book takes a look at the history of beer, starting more than a century ago. But foamy drinks are not the focus; your giftee will also learn about advertising, working in a brewery, beer and World War II and more. Wrap it up with a new bottle opener for a gift your beer drinker will love for a long, long time.
The giftee who embraces his or her ethnicity with pride will love unwrapping “Swede Hollow” by Ola Larsmo. It’s a book about a Swedish immigrant family in 1897, their struggles to become American, the move to the Midwest, and their new life in Minnesota.
On that note season's readings.