March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Members of the following communities are partnering with American Red Cross to host the following blood drives:
- 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at First Lutheran Church, 220 Fifth St. W., Hector
- 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at RiteWay Conveyors Inc., 1105 Benjamin Ave., Hutchinson
- 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Cosmos City Center, 233 Milky Way St. S., Cosmos
To schedule a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or enable the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.