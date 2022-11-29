Looking to do good this holiday season? If so, the United Community Action Project, also known as UCAP, wants your help with its annual McLeod Holiday Project.
All Mighty Movers in Hutchinson is partnering with UCAP for the McLeod Holiday Project. Donations of toys for all ages, wrapping paper and bows can be dropped off at South Point Credit Union, Dollar General, Steve Kropp-State Farm and Ace Hardware. All Mighty movers is volunteer its trucks for distribution of gifts.
Carrie Lewis, project manager for UCAP, participated in this Q&A to share information about the McLeod County Holiday Project.
What is the McLeod County Holiday Project? How long have you been doing it?
McLeod Holiday Project is the annual distribution of gifts serving families in need within McLeod County. UCAP took this project over in 2020 during the pandemic and made sure families were not overlooked during the holidays in our county. Families also receive the fixings for a holiday meal. The holidays are more than just presents, it also about being together and making family traditions. The McLeod Holiday project gets to help make that a reality for families in need.
Who sponsors the McLeod County Holiday Project?
UCAP coordinates the McLeod County Holiday Project, but we rely on the collaboration of larger entities such as Toys for Tots to host collection sites at local retailers in our community. Many businesses and residents throughout McLeod County support this project. We have had businesses in the area host their own private toy collections, donate vacation hours to volunteer and make cash contributions. Many volunteers come back every year to support this with their time in helping organize all of the moving parts in this project.
How do people get involved?
Anyone can get involved by reaching out to the me, Carrie Lewis, project manager,either by phone: 320-587-5244 ext. 1363, or email: Carrie.Lewis@unitedcapmn.org.
Who are the recipients of the McLeod County Holiday Project?
Participants MUST reside within McLeod County, be the primary caregivers to minor children and have a barrier to obtaining gifts for their children and a holiday meal for their family.
What type of donations are you looking for?
We are accepting donations of all kinds. Toys and gifts of course, but also winter gear items, books, which can be donated at the local library and schools again this year, volunteer hours and, of course, cash donations! When shopping for toys and gifts, please keep in mind the 11-17 age range as that tends to be an under-shopped segment of the population we serve.
Where do people send/drop off donations?
Monetary donations and gifts are being accepted at both UCAP locations in McLeod County:
- In Hutchinson at 218 Main St., #103, Hutchinson, MN 55350
- In Glencoe at 719 13th St. E., Glencoe, MN 55336 (inside the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf)
- Toys can be dropped off at those locations as well as at one of the many businesses in McLeod County with a Toys for Tots drop box.
What is the deadline to get involved?
The deadline for getting involved will be Dec. 9 this year, but the earlier you can reach out the better!
How many families do you serve?
In 2021, we served 138 families and 392 children in total.
Anything else people should know?
People should know every little bit counts! No matter how small or big your contribution, this is a direct way you can support you friends and neighbors here in McLeod county. Even if you can give your time and have an hour to support this program, or a dollar to donate this season, know that your donation makes a difference in your community.