2021 UCAP donation

Submitted photo

Carrie Lewis of UCAP accepts the donation of PTO hours from Tonya Grenke of Millerbernd Manufacturing in Winsted.

 Submitted photo

Looking to do good this holiday season? If so, the United Community Action Project, also known as UCAP, wants your help with its annual McLeod Holiday Project.

All Mighty Movers in Hutchinson is partnering with UCAP for the McLeod Holiday Project. Donations of toys for all ages, wrapping paper and bows can be dropped off at South Point Credit Union, Dollar General, Steve Kropp-State Farm and Ace Hardware. All Mighty movers is volunteer its trucks for distribution of gifts.

