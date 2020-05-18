As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well may make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented.
The following sites are hosting blood drives:
- 1-7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1407 Cedar Ave. N., Glencoe
- Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. For an appointment, call Shirley at 320-587-5064
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Christian Church of Litchfield, 312 N. Marshall Ave.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.