The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is hosting Project Bookshelf. To participate, donate money for the purchase of new books for young readers in McLeod County. Donations can be dropped off at the library or sent to: Friends of the Library, c/o Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson, MN 55350. The deadline to participate is Nov. 30. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Give the gift of reading this holiday season
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel man seriously injured in hunting accident
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson shuts out Simley in state quarterfinal
- Developers considering historic downtown Hutchinson building for luxury hotel
- Hutchinson graduate Cory Sauter steps down as head coach at SMSU
- Winstock announces 2022 festival lineup
- Vaccine boosters now available to more people in McLeod County
- McLeod County airman lost during WWII comes home to rest
- GIRLS SWIMMING: Hutchinson racks up seven titles, 15 state entries at section finals
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Hutchinson girls hockey looking for scorers in new season
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services