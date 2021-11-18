The Polar Express
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is hosting Project Bookshelf. To participate, donate money for the purchase of new books for young readers in McLeod County. Donations can be dropped off at the library or sent to: Friends of the Library, c/o Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson, MN 55350. The deadline to participate is Nov. 30. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.

