A comfortable bed is a luxury many take for granted. For people who know the feeling of not having a place to rest, a bed is more than just a place to sleep. It can be the start of a new beginning.
That’s why last October, local philanthropy group Daughters With Purpose set out to raise money for new beds at the Place of Hope shelter in St. Cloud, which serves people from McLeod and Meeker county communities.
The group had hoped to raise enough money to buy 50 new beds. This week, Tammy Rolf of Hutchinson, founder of Daughters With Purpose, was pleased to announce they exceeded their goal and purchased 55 beds.
“Churches jumped in, organizations jumped in, individual families jumped in. It was fantastic,” Rolf said. “I had no idea how it would go. I just put it out there, and our community is incredibly generous.”
“Anybody having a bed to lay in instead of on the floor, in a car or on a mat is a wonderful thing,” said the Rev Carol Smith, director at Place of Hope. “It’s just awesome that we’re able to do this. I’m so grateful. The people that we serve, one of the things they say when they come in is that they feel safe and warm and cared for when they get to come in and be on a bed.”
Each bed cost about $350, which means the group raised approximately $20,000 for its effort. Not only was money raised for the beds, but new pillows, sheets and quilts were also donated.
The beds will go to the wings of the shelter that serve single women and women with children, where a shortage of beds has sometimes meant a waiting list for people to be accepted into the shelter. The wing servicing single women is named Mary Anne’s Wing in honor of Smith’s sister, Mary Anne Baker, a former Litchfield resident.
“We have beds that are in terrible shape and need to go,” Smith said. “We’ve been limping along, and we’ve had to wait to bring people onto that floor because we did not have a bed for rooms. So this is going to allow us to have every room accessible for people, so we can bring more people into our shelter.”
Move-in Day
With the beds and sheets secured, Rolf is now asking the residents of McLeod and Meeker counties for another favor. The new beds will be delivered to the shelter Jan. 31, and on Feb. 1 a team of volunteers is needed to set everything up and complete other tasks at the shelter.
“We are starting at 9 a.m. and there will be a brunch served to all the volunteers at 10 a.m., and then a meal in the evening at 4:45 p.m.,” Rolf said.
Even if you’re not handy with tools and constructing beds, volunteers will help with other projects such as painting and prepping and serving the meals. People can work part of the morning or the entire day. If you’re interested in assisting with move-in day, visit daughterswithpurpose.org or call Rolf at 320-582-1017 to sign up.
“That will help us coordinate the different projects that will be worked on and also give us a head count for food,” she said.
Rolf said she’s already heard from volunteers who are interested in helping with the effort, including an entire hockey team and their families. It’s just another way people are showing they care about the members of their communities.
“It is amazing,” Rolf said, “because we are really, seriously changing people’s lives.”