McLeod County Public Health and the city of Glencoe are hosting an active living conference 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E.
The conference will focus on community-based active living and health initiatives happening in the McLeod County area, with several guest speakers attending and sharing the things they're doing back in their home communities.
For more information, email McLeod County public health educator Kerry Ward at kerry.ward@co.mcleod.mn.us.
— Mitch Abraham