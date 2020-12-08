It’s the season for giving thanks. While most everyone has something to be grateful for, one local family’s experience over Thanksgiving week has given them a greater appreciation for what they have, and what they could have lost.
While we often hear that COVID-19 usually does not affect children, that wasn’t the case for 9-year-old Jaxson Hoffmann of Glencoe, who spent a week at Children’s Minnesota Hospital recovering from a rare but dangerous condition brought on by the virus.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, was first identified in April as a new syndrome in children and teens age 2-15 associated with the coronavirus.
“The way it was described to us was, his body fought off COVID essentially the way it was supposed to, but because of COVID it didn’t know how to stop fighting off the virus,” said Megan Hoffmann, Jaxson’s mother. “So (his body) went into overdrive and essentially attacked itself. It didn’t know how to stop fighting off the virus.”
It happened fast, too, Megan said. Jaxson seemed absolutely normal in the days leading up to his illness. Then one day he complained of a headache.
“We’re doing distance learning, he’s staring at a computer or a tablet all day, so I just thought, OK, we’ve had a little too much screen time, he needs to drink some water and take a break,” Megan said.
Jaxson went to bed that night seeming exhausted but otherwise normal, eating and drinking well, but when he woke up Nov. 20, his mother knew he had a fever just by touching him.
The thermometer hit 104.9 degrees, so Megan took her son to urgent care at Glencoe Regional Health. Following several negative tests, including a COVID test, the Hoffmanns were told to take Jaxson home, give him rest and monitor his condition. But when they got home, Jaxson’s condition had gotten worse.
“He could barely respond to me,” his mom said. “Honestly, I thought maybe he was having a seizure because I would ask him questions and he would just stare at me and wouldn’t respond, and I would say his name a few times and nothing.”
That’s when Megan and her husband Andrew, both of whom are health care workers, decided to trust their “gut instincts” and take Jaxson to Children’s. On the way to Minneapolis, Jaxson’s condition continued to get worse. When they arrived, he was so dizzy and lethargic a wheelchair was needed to bring him into the hospital.
“They could see instantly that something was not right,” Megan said. “And one of the things that had started to develop, which I did not pick up on, was a rash. … It looked kind of lacy on his skin. He was really pale and had these lacy, red lines. They said they were concerned about it that there could be an infection.”
In the ER at Children’s, doctors again ran several tests that all came back negative. His blood work, however, came back positive for COVID antibodies, which confirmed to doctors Jaxson’s diagnosis, and he was admitted to the hospital.
“His white blood cell count was really low, and a lot of the blood tests they use to see if there’s an infection or inflammation in your body, his were all critically elevated,” Megan said. “Even just over the course of being there, his eyes started to get very bloodshot. They said this is what they had been seeing, was this MIS-C diagnosis in kids. This is what was happening, that it was coming on pretty quick and a lot of the same symptoms.”
NINE DAYS AT CHILDREN’S
When Jaxson was first admitted to the hospital, his parents were hopeful it would be a one-night stay for observation. But the next day his condition had only deteriorated.
“We were on the critical care floor at Children’s, and we were on the verge of being sent over to the ICU if his labs didn’t go up,” Megan said.
“His whole body was, in a way, just not functioning at all because it was so inflamed,” she added. “It just did not know how to fight off any kind of infection at all.”
For the first two days at Children’s, doctors hoped Jaxson’s immune system would eventually fight off the inflammation on its own, but it wasn’t able to. Then doctors tried a special type of therapy, but again after two days it wasn’t helping. At that point Jaxson began steroid therapy, which comes with its own list of side effects such as blood clots that can cause swelling around the heart, among other things.
Jaxson was taking blood thinners and having daily echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and ultrasounds to monitor his health, but slowly the steroid therapy appeared to be helping his recovery.
Five days into the ordeal, and with the steroids starting to work, Megan said she and her family began to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“Up until then, I couldn’t even get reassurances from the doctors,” she said. “I would ask and beg and say, ‘Please tell me we’re going to get to go home,’ and they would say, ‘Well, most kids do,’ but they just don’t know.”
They just don’t know. That was a common occurrence during Megan’s interactions with doctors.
“Every time they started a treatment or met with us during rounds, the conversation always started with, ‘Well, since we don’t know a whole lot, this is what we’re seeing from his labs,’ and they would go from there,” she said.
“And I asked the nurses if they had seen other kids with this, and they had seen lots of kids with this who’ve had COVID, but every kid presents differently, just like adults are with COVID,” Megan added. “Some of us are asymptomatic and some of us are getting so sick we can’t breath. And that’s the scary thing about it.”
A HAPPY HOMECOMING
As Jaxson battled for his health, the support from his friends and community members poured in and did not go unnoticed.
“I had a lot of people sending me cards and messages,” Jaxson wrote in an email. “I felt good to hear from my friends because I really miss being able to see them.”
Jaxson’s father is also a member of the Glencoe Fire Department, and several emergency response groups collaborated to make a video posted on Facebook, wishing Jaxson a speedy recovery.
“The video was my favorite,” Jaxson said. “I didn’t know that there were that many police officers and fire fighters who knew about me.”
Jaxson was finally able to return home Nov. 28, and he said he is feeling well and was excited to see his dad and dog Marley. Although he’ll have a long road ahead with several medications and visits with cardiologists, endocrinologists and immunologists, the Hoffmanns are thankful that they are home with their son, most of all because they know that is not the case for all children with MIS-C.
“Just a couple doors down from our room were children on ventilators who are not leaving and still have a long recovery ahead of them,” Megan said. “I feel for those families. I can’t imagine. It was the worst experience of my life, but I could look at my son every day and he could talk to me, and we didn’t have to experience the horrors of a ventilator.”
The Hoffmanns don’t know how Jaxson got COVID, and he had no preexisting conditions that would have put him at risk.
When asked what advice she would give parents trying to balance being safe while continuing to work, Megan said to use an abundance of caution, wear masks, reach out for support when you need it, and don’t forget to be your child’s advocate if you think something is wrong.
“It’s a really hard and tough situation, and I don’t always know what all the right answers are,” she said. “But going through this as a family, it definitely puts everything in perspective. You don’t ever think it’s going to be you. I see these horrible stories of families being affected by (COVID) on the news, but you never think it’s going to be your own family.”