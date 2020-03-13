The city of Glencoe on Friday, March 13, received an unconfirmed notification from an employee that they had been diagnosed with COVID-19, or coronavirus.
According to a press release from the city, the employee, who works at the city-owned liquor store, Glencoe Wine & Spirits, said they had been diagnosed with coronavirus by their health care provider. The employee last worked at the liquor store 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. The city did not identify the employee.
Glencoe’s emergency response team was assembled and is responding to the situation, according to the press release. Officials have been in contact with the League of Minnesota Cities, the Minnesota Department of Health, Glencoe Regional Health and McLeod County Public Health Nursing regarding appropriate response.
The city is waiting for formal notification and confirmation of the exposure from MDH but is treating this as an actual event, pending that notification and an exposure interview between the employee and MDH.