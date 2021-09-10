A Glencoe man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly fleeing sheriff's deputies in a pursuit that ended in Hutchinson.
At 9:10 p.m., the McLeod County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of threats on 245th Street, north of Silver Lake. When officers arrived, they founded a vehicle associated with the report, which fled the scene according to the sheriff's office.
The vehicle was followed to Parkview Towers in Hutchinson where the driver, Geraldo Mena, 36, fled on foot. According to the sheriff's office he was apprehended almost immediately.
Mena was arrested on allegations of violating a no-contact order, fleeing from an officer, driving while impaired and possession of drugs. He was taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.
According to information on the jail roster, Mena faces other charges, including making threats of violence and driving after cancellation of license. He also appears to have warrants for assault and domestic assault.