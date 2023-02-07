A Glencoe man has been sentenced to just under 10 years in prison on a third-degree murder conviction.
Casper Reid Casey, 42, was originally charged in the 2021 death of Jamie Kay Besch in April of 2022. The six-day jury trial in November reviewed allegations that Casey unintentionally caused the death by overdose at his apartment, which was the result of him providing methamphetamine. Assistant McLeod County Attorney Lauren Johnson asked in McLeod County District Court for Casey to be sentenced to 146 months in prison, which would be more than 12 years. The defense asked for Casey to be sentenced to probation as an alternative. Judge Jody Winters sentenced Casey to 117 months in prison.
Friends and relatives of the victim read impact statements at the sentencing.
McLeod County Attorney Ryan Hansch said in a statement he hoped the sentence would provide closure and justice. He commended Johnson’s work.
“The sentence handed down should also serve as a notice to others,” he said. “The decision to distribute dangerous controlled substances in our communities carries the possibility of serious criminal consequences.”
Glencoe police and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office conducted the five-month investigation.
“Cases like this demonstrate the importance of cooperation and collaboration between our local criminal justice agencies,” Hansch said.
In early 2022, Casey was charged with multiple felonies related to the alleged possession, sale and transportation of controlled substances following a March 28 traffic stop in Worthington.
Prior to this case, Casey had been convicted of drug-related crimes. A McLeod County filing from 2017 included a third-degree drug felony conviction. A 2014 filing from McLeod County included a fifth-degree drug possession conviction. A second 2014 filing from McLeod County included a third-degree drug felony conviction.
A 2007 filing from McLeod County regarding Casey ended with a gross misdemeanor conviction for interfering with a 911 call.