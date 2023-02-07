A Glencoe man has been sentenced to just under 10 years in prison on a third-degree murder conviction.

Casper Reid Casey, 42, was originally charged in the 2021 death of Jamie Kay Besch in April of 2022. The six-day jury trial in November reviewed allegations that Casey unintentionally caused the death by overdose at his apartment, which was the result of him providing methamphetamine. Assistant McLeod County Attorney Lauren Johnson asked in McLeod County District Court for Casey to be sentenced to 146 months in prison, which would be more than 12 years. The defense asked for Casey to be sentenced to probation as an alternative. Judge Jody Winters sentenced Casey to 117 months in prison.

Tags