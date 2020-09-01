COVID-19 testing in Glencoe Aug. 20 indicated a 7.7 percent positivity rate, according to a press release from McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors.
The 791 tests were conducted by Minnesota, Glencoe and McLeod County at Glencoe City Center over seven hours. Ultimately, 61 positive results, along with three "likely positive" results were found. The 7.7 percent rate is based on positive results per 100 tests performed. By comparison, through Aug. 26, the statewide cumulative positivity rate dating back to March is 5.5 percent. McLeod County's is 4.4 percent.
"The 7.7 percent infection rate for the event is one sign of a climbing rate of infection among those tested in McLeod County since the start of COVID-19 this spring," states the press release. "This means that a higher number of those getting tested actually have COVID-19. This increase indicates that COVID-19 is getting a stronger foothold in our community."
"The growth in infection rates in McLeod County has been rapid," the press release states.
As recent as the last week of July, the positivity rate was 3.76 percent. By mid-August, prior to the testing event, it was 9.18 percent. From the last week of July to the last week in August, the cumulative number of positive cases in the county more than doubled from 121 to 347. As of the morning of Sept. 1, the county's positive cases had climbed to 362. As of Aug. 27, 277 cases no longer needed isolation, according to state data.
The state and local schools are keeping track of the 14-day average case numbers in the county in order to determine which education model can be used. Data is tracked by the number of cases per 10,000 residents. On July 30, the seven-day rate per 10,000 residents was 33. On Aug. 20, prior to the testing event, it was 79. By Aug. 27, partial results from the testing event brought it up to 97.
"Naturally, this growth in cases will increase the 14-day average that impacts school attendance," the press release states. "While McLeod County's weekly cases per 10,000 rate has climbed steadily, it was already on a rapid trajectory upward prior to the testing event."
“While this development is frustrating for many, through this testing event, we achieved a more accurate sense of the community rates of infection prior to sending our young people back to school," said McLeod County Interim Health and Human Services Director Meghan Mohs. "As a result, we are more able to effectively respond to the reality on the ground and prevent unnecessary infection of our students and school personnel.”