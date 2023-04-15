Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.