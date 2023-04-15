Conservation is not just a step, it’s an attitude, according to Earth Day’s founder, Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who fought for the planet’s health until his death in 2005.

The genesis of the modern environmental movement can be traced to the 1962 New York Times' best-selling book, "Silent Spring" by Rachel Carson. It sold more than 500,000 books in 24 counties and became the siren call raising  public awareness of the  environment and the links between pollution and public health.

