In 1931, librarian S. R. Ranganathan proposed five guiding rules for libraries. The third rule states that every book has a place, for it has value to someone.
“I truly believe that, ‘Every book its reader, and every reader its book,’” said Rachelle Golde, Hutchinson Public Library’s new youth services librarian, when asked about her favorite book for young readers. “This means that there is a special favorite book out there for everyone, and it’s a wonderful moment when the library gets the privilege of helping a young person find this book.”
That’s not to say she doesn’t have her own special favorite book.
“Many of my favorite titles will show up in library programming and story times,” she said.
Golde, who has worked at Hutchinson Public Library for 2 1/2 years, may already be a familiar face to some due to her role as teen services librarian. Following the departure of longtime children’s librarian Sherry Lund last month, the two positions were combined into youth services.
“Previously, I primarily worked with middle school and high school students doing programming and collection development,” Golde said. “I will still be doing programming and collection development, just on a larger scale since I will now be covering all ages of youth.”
Fall and winter programs that have been scheduled will remain the same for the most part, but Golde said library visitors should keep an eye out for new programs, events, books and displays in the future. Those can be tracked on the library’s Facebook page and at hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
“I really enjoy doing makerspace programs with kids of all ages,” Golde said. “Makerspaces allow kids to play and experiment with various arts and crafts, as well as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects. It’s a great way to incorporate hands-on learning at any age.”
She also loves reading out loud to children of all ages.
“Story time and teen book club are some of my favorite youth programs,” Golde said.
As youth services librarian, Golde will keep an eye on the full story of young readers. She said books provide valuable lessons early on, even for children too young to read or interpret illustrations.
“They are learning early literacy skills while being read to, or even just looking and experiencing the illustrations within a book,” Golde said. “Children then move from the various stages of learning how to read, followed by using reading to learn.”
One of the best parts of her role is finding books and authors youth will enjoy.
“There are popular subjects, titles and authors at every age and stage throughout childhood, including the teen years,” Golde said.