Molly Rivera

Molly Rivera, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, shared highlights from the past year at the annual meeting Jan. 17.

 Staff photo by Kay Johnson

The Hutchinson Center for the Arts hosted its annual meeting Jan. 17. The good news is the center is in the black and it increased its educational programming by 70%.

Molly Rivera, executive director, kicked off the meeting with a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the past year. Total income was $178,102, which came from grants, donations, memberships, programming and the sales gallery. Total expense was $113,856, which included payroll, facilities, business, programming and sales gallery. The difference — the net income — was $64,246.

