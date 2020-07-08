SATURDAY, JULY 11: Aprille Schunk and Mike Glieden return to making music as the duo Two of Us. Hear them perform 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, Hutchinson. Reservations are recommended.
LIVE MUSIC
Good-time afternoon
Kay Johnson
