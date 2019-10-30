Downtown Hutchinson was the place to be Saturday.
Costumed runners whooped it up at the 10th annual Spooky Sprint in Library Square, while just a couple of blocks away, the historic Episcopal Church was humming with the spirited rendition of “I Saw the Light” by the Sanders Family Singers.
Although not a family in the traditional sense, the ensemble cast of actors became one after performing together for three sold-out summer show runs. Brought together by director Jim Fahey, cast members Andrew Hermondson, Patti Hoerner, Ray Norton, Kirk Hendrickson, Elisabeth Nelson, Adam Krumrie, Catherine Libor Huse and Kathy Hanneman performed “Smoke on the Mountain” in 2012, “The Sanders Family Christmas” in 2013, and “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” in 2014.
After a five-year hiatus, the group has come back together under the direction of Fahey for one concert performance: the Sanders Family Revival at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Hutchinson.
“The cast has been working hard and juggling their busy lives to rehearse,” Fahey said. “Since the last show several years ago, Elisabeth has moved to Cokato with her family and Andrew has moved to St. James, where he was called to be a pastor in 2017.”
I am a huge fan of the Sanders Family Singers. When I heard they were going to perform again, it made my heart sing. I love gospel and bluegrass music and this group of actors does it as well if not better than many professional musicians.
The time period the Sanders Family plays is the 1930s into the ’40s, and the setting is the sanctuary at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Our historic Episcopal Church is the perfect stage for this production. There was nothing I liked better than sitting in the back of the church during a rehearsal. I grew up with the songs “Shall We Gather at the River” and “I Love to Tell a Story.” To hear them sung again was pure poetry.
Many of the songs the group will perform on Sunday come from the first show. Expect to hear a range from “Smoke on the Mountain” and “Down to the River” to “Jesus is Mine” and “The Little Brown Church in the Vale.”
Joining the Sanders Family on the bill will be the Cogley Sisters — Bobbi, Patti and Linda — and the Hutchinson Family Singers featuring Asa Hutchinson (Brian Brosz), Judson Hutchinson (Jim Nelson), John Hutchinson (Paul Otte), Abby Hutchinson (Lucy Newcomb) and Rhoda Hutchinson (Robin Kashuba).
As you probably guessed, I’m also a fan of the Cogley Sisters and the Hutchinson Family Singers. The Cogley Sisters traditionally perform on the last day of the McLeod County Fair. They always attract a crowd with their program of American standards.
The Singing Hutchinson Brothers featuring Brosz, Nelson and Otte performed as the final act on the Legacy Stage at this year’s County Fair. I love to hear them sing. I’m an American Civil War enthusiast, so their music is a living reminder of what our Union soldiers heard when the popular family singers performed for them.
THREE UNIQUE EXPERIENCES
The Sanders Family Revival is one of three unique experiences created by Historic Hutchinson as a fundraiser for its 20th anniversary celebration, which took place in August.
Last week, the first experience: a tour of Haunted Hutchinson, garnered a sold-out crowd of ghost enthusiasts.
The second experience, a guided tour of Hutchinson, is taking place 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. The tour begins and ends at the historic Great Northern Depot at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson.
While you might think you already know all there is to know about your hometown, let me tell you that’s probably not true. I’ve gone on the Hutchinson tour a couple of times and I’ve learned something new with each opportunity.
The third experience is the Sanders Family Revival on Sunday.
According to Fahey, the proceeds from the 20th anniversary experiences will be used to help match funds donated for the window restoration project at the historic Episcopal Church and other Historic Hutchinson renovation projects.