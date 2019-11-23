The McLeod County Board Tuesday agreed to replace the membrane roof on the upcoming Government Center in the former Jungclaus Implement building.
The existing membrane, which is watertight to protect the building's interior, was installed in 2006. It is expected to be a 20-year roof, but due to ongoing renovations in the building it is believed to be more cost efficient to do the work while crews are at the site.
ISG, the county's architect, recommended a more expensive reinforced product at a cost of $115,000. Contegrity Group, the project manager, said a product that is not reinforced would be sufficient at $98,200, as a reinforced sheet already exists. Both materials are equally as thick. Pat Vos of ISG said the reinforced material has a reduced risk of shrinkage that can lead to future repair work.
"This is something when we got into this we knew would be a potential (component)," said Board Chair Joe Nagel. "This is considerably lower than what we estimated originally."
The work was previously estimated to cost $250,000.
"If we wait a couple more years it will just cause more issues around the building," said Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger.
The County Board unanimously agreed to use the reinforced material. Work will not begin until sometime after winter.
"When it comes to a roof I'd rather be overcovered," said Board Member Paul Wright.