Music is back and in a big way. Outdoor concerts are returning to Hutchinson, Litchfield, Silver Lake, Lester Prairie and Glencoe.
It's hard to beat the combination of toe tappin' music, tasty food for a good cause and a summer's evening in a beautiful park. All come together for local outdoor concerts. One of the highlights is catching up with old friends and making new ones. Unlike an indoor concert, where people are expected to curtail their talking and remain seated, outdoor concerts are relaxed affairs. People are free to get up and move around, children play and friends visit quietly back and forth. It's the best of all worlds.
Rather than a full summer schedule, Hutchinson's Music in the Park concert series returns for a shortened season — the five Mondays in August. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. at Library Square. The schedule features:
- Aug. 2: Traveled Ground, social TBA
- Aug. 9: Stoney Point, social by Historic Hutchinson
- Aug. 16: Gravel Road, social by RiverSong Music Festival
- Aug. 23: Everett Smithson Band, social by Crow River Habitat for Humanity
- Aug. 30: SouthGrade, social by Woodstone Senior Living
Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
"It was disappointing to cancel last year, but we felt it was the safest decision to make," said Valerie Mackenthun, committee member. "After polling our community via Facebook on whether to host the series this year, the response was a resounding yes. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we were able host an abbreviated series highlighting our most popular local bands. We look forward to bringing the community together again in August."
THRIVING THURSDAYS IN LITCHFIELD
Litchfield Downtown Council, in cooperation with the city, plans a diverse slate of live music performances for Central Park this summer, part of the nonprofit organization’s continuing effort to bring attention and activity to the city’s historic downtown.
The outdoor summer concerts will be part of “Thriving Thursdays,” during which the Downtown Council plans pop-up shops in some downtown storefronts, and retailers will be open until 6:30 p.m.
“Do you remember our music in Central Park?” Darlene Kotelnicki of Litchfield Downtown Council asked rhetorically. “Well, we have a summer of music planned. There is something for everyone.”
The concerts will run 6:30-8:30 p.m., and a different act will perform every Thursday from June through August, except July 8, when the Downtown Council encourages people to attend Watercade events, and Aug. 5, when the Meeker County Fair is running at the fairgrounds in Litchfield.
The musical lineup includes:
- June 3: Johnny Cash Tribute show by Mitchell Hall and The Tennessee Trio
- June 10: Terry Shaw, who will play a selection of songs from the 1950s and 1960s
- June 17: Swinging Country, a classic country group
- June 24: Tim and Mary Nelson and Friends, who will perform Broadway tunes
- July 1: Everett Simpson Band, which will take listeners on a musical journey down the Mississippi River from Brainerd to New Orleans, including children’s songs
- July 15: Pill Poppers, a women’s quartet who perform songs from the 1960s
- July 22: Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s
- July 29: Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, a fun, interactive evening of children’s music
- Aug. 12: John Beck duo, performing country favorites
- Aug. 19: MTVs, a group performing music from the 1980s and 1990s
- Aug. 26: Tim Cook Band, with popular rock music from the 1960s and 1970s
Along with music, each will will feature beverages, snacks or food for sale by one nonprofit group each week.
Whether you're visiting Litchfield on Thriving Thursdays or just driving through, don't miss "Downtown Cowtown." The First District Association in Litchfield is celebrating its 100th anniversary. In recognition of this milestone, FDA has purchased 10 calves, four standing cows and four grazing fiberglass cows. Various nonprofits are painting them and in early June they will be placed around town to view. On Aug. 26, the painted cows will be moved to Central Park and auctioned off, with the money going to local nonprofits.
After a year's hiatus, Litchfield Watercade also returns July 8-11 with a full schedule of events including runs, Art in the Park, a fishing contest, parade, royalty coronation, sand sculptures, tournaments, fireworks and more.
SILVER LAKE
Rather than six concerts, Silver Lake is hosting three events this summer, so save these Thursday dates: June 24, July 8 and July 15. In a change from past years, there will be no prize drawings but rather donations will be collected for band members. Following safety guidelines, a light meal will be offered. Watch for more information via the event's Facebook page at Music in the Park-Silver Lake, MN.
And for those who like to plan ahead, Pola-Czesky Days are back July 30 through Aug. 1. The city's annual celebration will feature live music, toilet bowl races, a kickball tournament, carnival games, a parade, tractor pull and more.
GLENCOE
Glencoe is hosting its Music in the Park series during four Wednesdays in July: July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28. Plans are underway to book bands, but one confirmation is Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers on July 28. Each concert features a meal served 6-7 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m., all at Oak Leaf Park. For more information, call Janet Hall at 320-455-7927.
Glencoe Days also returns June 25-27 at Oak Leaf Park. Look forward to live music, a corn feed, parade, tournaments, royalty coronation and more. For information, visit the festival's Facebook page at facebook.com/GlencoeDays/.
LESTER PRAIRIE
Lester Prairie has canceled its Music in the Park summer concert series for 2021. However, mark your calendar for Prairie Days July 16-18. Lester Prairie's weekend festival features everything from live music to fireworks. For more information, visit lpprairiedays.weebly.com.