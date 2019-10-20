Writers and aspiring writers are welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at a writers gathering at Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St., Silver Lake.
This is an informal gathering and the goal is to help encourage writers and aspiring writers to keep on keeping on with their writing projects. Those who attend will have an opportunity to briefly share their present project or share personal writing goals.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-327-2352.