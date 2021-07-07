Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake is hosting a free summer kids’ event called Rocky Railway VBS 6:30-9:10 p.m. July 12-15, plus a snacks and songs night 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 16.
At Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School, kids participate in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games and eat snacks. Kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Rocky Railway is for kids age 3 to those who have finished sixth grade.
For more information and to register, call the church or leave a message at 320-327-2352. Grace Bible Church is at 300 Cleveland St., Silver Lake.