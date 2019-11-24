Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson will offer activities for young children on Saturday, Nov. 30, while their parents are busy shopping as part of Small Business Saturday.
Grace's Kids Christmas will feature a Christmas Bible lesson, games, crafts, music, snacks and more. The event will be staffed by adult volunteers. It runs 1-4 p.m. at the church, 430 Fifth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3051.
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide "shopping holiday" that takes place annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick-and-mortar businesses that are small and local.