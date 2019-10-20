Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson is showing the 2018 drama/musical film “I Can Only Imagine” Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24 and 25. The screenings, which begin at 7 p.m., are free and open to the public. Popcorn will be served.
“I Can Only Imagine” tells the story behind Christian band MercyMe's song of the same name, the best-selling Christian single of all time.
The film stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard, the lead singer who wrote the song about his relationship with his father, played by Dennis Quaid. Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins, Priscilla Shirer and Cloris Leachman also star.
“I Can Only Imagine” is the fifth highest-grossing music biopic and sixth highest-grossing Christian film of all-time in the United States. The film won "Inspirational Film of the Year” at the 2018 Dove Awards.
The film is rated PG for thematic elements including some violence.
Grace Lutheran is at 430 Fifth Ave. S.W. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3051.