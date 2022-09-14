If you’re an adventure-loving, T-shirt-wearing kind of guy or gal, what type of bling do you wear to accent your lifestyle?
For some, the answer might be Earth Clay jewelry by Grace Vanderbush. She is the featured artist at this year’s Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival.
“I feel honored to be selected as this year’s featured artist,” she said. “It is always so affirming to have the work you pour yourself into recognized and appreciated in this way.”
According to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, selecting the featured artist involves looking for someone with a unique twist or fun story that captures their hearts.
“Grace has an infectious personality that exudes warmth, kindness and grace,” Hodson said. “Her work is sold all over the country in visitor centers at National Parks.”
This isn’t the only honor to come her way. Vanderbush’s recent recognitions include: the 2022 Edina Art Fair Award of Excellence, 2022 Minnehaha Fall’s Best Display Award, 2021 Brookings Summer Arts Festival Best in Show and the Debbie Hard Award at the 2021 Excelsior Art on the Lake.
MEET THE ARTIST
This weekend will mark Vanderbush’s second appearance at the Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival. She was a vendor in 2019.
Looking back, Vanderbush said she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t painting, drawing, or sculpting.
“As a kid, I enjoyed every art medium I could get my hands on, but when I was 10 years old I started working with clay,” she said. “I loved the therapeutic process of squishing and kneading it.”
Born and raised in Minnesota, she was homeschooled until her tweens, which allowed for plenty of time to experiment with various mediums. She studied art education at South Dakota State University at Brookings and sold her creations on the side while substitute teaching. She quickly realized her artwork could become a full-time career and hasn’t looked back since.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing my artwork bring others joy,” she said.
The artist is passionate about creating adventure-inspiring artwork and that’s why she started Earth Clay jewelry in 2018. A year later she was selling her miniature-sculpture jewelry to a few of the National Park visitor centers. She continues to expand into more parks today. Since the beginning, she has donated 10% of all her profits to The National Park Foundation.
“My artwork is for people who like wearing T-shirts and going on adventures,” she said. “I create miniature polymer clay sculptures inside brass jewelry pendants. I use tiny tools and my fingers to mix and sculpt the clay. I bake the designs resulting in waterproof sculptures that are ready for any adventure.”
Vanderbush originally created clay magnets, but she wanted to find a way to make her work wearable, so she started experimenting with jewelry supplies.
“I had a completely different idea when I began sculpting with a bunch of random jewelry odds and ends one night, but just before I was about to give up on the whole ‘wearable-sculpture’ idea, I decided to sculpt directly into a brass pendant after my first experiments weren’t working,” she recalled. “That’s how the first Earth Clay necklace was born, completely by accident.”
The fact that Vanderbush didn’t see a necklace like her creation anywhere is one of the most fulfilling things about her art.
“I have always prayed that I would be able to create art as a way to support myself because it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” she said. “I believe that the first necklace I sculpted was a gift from God because I’ve never had one of my (many) art ideas come together in such an effortless way, and I’ve never experienced people connecting with my art on the level Earth Clay does. It’s honestly pretty magical.”
Recently, Vanderbush added to her collection by creating what she calls “clayscapes.”
“I sculpt the clayscapes in a similar fashion to how I make the necklaces, except that these compositions are much larger and are created on a wood-panel,” she said. “I use my camera’s macro-lens to take up-close photography of the clayscapes and then print them on artboard. There’s something really unique about the texture and depth of clay that seems to absorb the viewer, which have made these a popular new item. They’re basically like massive necklaces for your wall. I sell the prints of these clayscapes online and at in-person art festivals.”
Vanderbush credits her husband, Jordan, as being a key component in the success of her business.
“Not only has he always encouraged me as I pursued my dreams of being a full-time artist, but he spends his free time creating ways to make the business more successful,” she said. “He is an engineer and is constantly planning and building things to make selling and creating my art easier and more functional. We are a team and I couldn’t do this without him.”