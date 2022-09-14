If you’re an adventure-loving, T-shirt-wearing kind of guy or gal, what type of bling do you wear to accent your lifestyle?

For some, the answer might be Earth Clay jewelry by Grace Vanderbush. She is the featured artist at this year’s Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival.

During the Arts & Crafts Festival, visitors can view Vanderbush’s entire Earth Clay collection, which includes the National Park Necklace Series, featuring all 63 national parks, the Original Necklace Series featuring florals, skulls, bees and bison necklaces, the National Park Watercolor Art Print Collection, original clayscapes and prints. To learn more, visit www.earthclayco.com.

