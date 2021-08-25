The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities recognized Sen. Scott Newman with its Legislator of Distinction Award for his positive impact on the state’s transportation policy July 29 during the coalition’s summer conference in Alexandria.
Newman, a Republican from Hutchinson, is serving his fourth term in the Minnesota Senate. The Legislator of Distinction Award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding legislative session.
As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, the CGMC credited Newman as instrumental in developing the state’s transportation policy and determining funding priorities. According to the CGMC, he played a central role in crafting a transportation package that will move Minnesota’s infrastructure forward while making key investments that will benefit Greater Minnesota, such as funding for small-city streets and highway improvement projects.
Newman advocated improved transparency and effectiveness of MnDOT’s project selection processes as well as ensuring that highway dollars are used for their intended purposes.
In a time of deep partisan division, Sen. Newman and House Transportation Committee Chairman Frank Hornstein, a Democrat, also proved to be an example of cooperation and collaboration despite their political differences. While many conference committees refused to meet or met only behind closed doors, Hornstein and Newman opted to hold public hearings, welcome outside discussions and worked hard to find common ground, the CGMC said.
“Sen. Newman is a passionate advocate for funding local roads and highway projects across the state,” said Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC. “By often reaching across the aisle to find common ground, Sen. Newman has demonstrated an ability to achieve successful compromises without abandoning his principles. He is also an important advocate for ensuring transportation investments are balanced throughout the state and that transportation project selection processes are fair and transparent.”