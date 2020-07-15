When it comes to hobbies, gardening always makes the top 10 list. It's not surprising considering it offers many benefits such as reducing stress, building self-esteem, improving hand strength, combating loneliness and providing mood-boosting aerobic exercise. Plus there's the vitamin D bump folks get from working outdoors.
I wasn't blessed with a green thumb. My gardening extends to the three houseplants my sister gave me. Remarkably, they are the picture of health and literally growing like weeds. I credit it to the location — northern and western exposures — rather than any skill on my part. In fact, I moved a plant into my office so I wouldn't forget to water it. I love my plants, so I'm happy they manage to thrive on their own.
Unlike me, most gardeners know what they're doing and enjoy it. They seek to create a backyard oasis or heaven in a container. To find out what motivated people to work in the dirt, I posted the question on social media. Here's what people had to say:
"So nice to hear others stories of gardening and to know that it’s not totally a lost skill or value. ... I find weeding meditative and get a thrill eating what we grow. I’d say our diet is about 90 percent grown by us. I look forward to a time where more people once again value getting their hands dirty, self-reliance and thrift. I believe we could solve many of the problems we face as a society if there were more of us connected to the earth." — Daniel Zetah
“My son is now 6 but has been gardening veggies and flowers with me for several years already. He is definitely at that age where he is checking out his boundaries and we fight a lot, but not while we are gardening. For those moments we are both interested and intrigued and dazzled by our growing plants that started as just teeny, tiny seeds.” — Alyssa Schmidt
"My first gardening memories are of my great-grandparents, Fred and Emelie Benjamin. They sold potatoes from a gigantic garden along State Highway 7 in Hutchinson. The gigantic garden tradition continued with my grandparents and my dad. We started out learning to weed the family garden. As we got older we got to help plant the vegetables, including those hundreds of hills of potatoes. As an adult, I would go to my dad for advice on gardening. A love of gardening was something we shared. Through the years I’ve grown to love the peace it gives me and the sense of satisfaction when you are able to eat food you’ve grown or decorate with beautiful flowers from your own garden. Even though my dad is gone, I feel like he’s with me whenever I’m in my garden." — Genelle Benjamin Schall
“Years ago, I used to plant many varieties of flowers around my house and garden. At one point I had over 300 different varieties. My son, who was about 3-4, would go out and look at them and I'd tell him the name and anything else I knew about the plants. He is now working on his degree based around plant science and healing using plants. He loves the different varieties and is studying cross pollination, cellular structure and so on. We realized something as simple as a morning walk with a young, impressionable mind can create a future scientist with a goal of using plants for healing.” — Tim Burley
"There is nothing more refreshing than to see new life emerge in the spring after a long, hard Minnesota winter. I think the routine of caring and watering my flowers and veggies is peaceful and soul-soothing." — Nancy Bjerke
“I always feel close to my mother and grandmother (both deceased and loved gardening). Sometimes a butterfly will land close by and watch me.” — Rose Bolduc
“I love devoting three months out of my year to tend and groom a garden that saves me $5 at the grocery store, but it also had a very peaceful purpose as well.” — Brian Haines
“I have been planting natives for the bees and pollinators for some time, but honestly I like to dig in the dirt.” — Pat Engelmann
“I love cooking with fresh ingredients. Also this year it is my daughter's garden, something to stay busy while we stay at home full time.” — Beth Gasser
“I feel more at peace and closer to God when my hands are dirty and my bones are weary. My other reward is the lush colors that appear.” — Rachel Stearns
“It’s a weird investment. (I) spend a ton of money to get a handful of beans and tomatoes. But I always feel better when I spend an hour or two pulling weeds and puttering around in the dirt.” — Anne Kelley Twiss
“When I wake every morning and open the patio curtains in our bedroom to this view, it makes me very happy. It is also part thrill of finding objects and trying to change it up every year to the unknown of what it is all going to look like when all the flowers are in bloom.” — Terri Lynaugh
“I have always loved flowers and beauty. My motto is a quote by Elsie DeWolfe, 'I am going to make everything around me beautiful. That will be my life.' When we moved to a 5 acre hobby farm with excellent soil, I looked forward to creating new gardens. With not one bit of landscaping, I had a blank canvas for the first time. I wanted to create a 'potager' in our entire front yard. It is more beautiful than I imagined, and we enjoy it so much.” — Audrey Hollatz
“I fell in love with it at the age of 10. There was just something about watching my hard work unfold into beauty right before my eyes.” — Penny Fernandez
“I picked up the love of gardening and flowers from my grandma Minnie and my dad Herb. I attribute my green thumb to them . My flower gardens are a way I share the love of God. After all, it is the beauty of His creation. To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow, and who doesn't need a little something to make them smile and have hope for a better tomorrow.” — Debbra Dobberstein
"I was sitting on my patio looking at my new garden when I saw the Facebook post. (My garden) was overrun with weeds, dead leaves and tree branches just a month ago. With the stay-at-home orders, I decided I needed exercise and a project. I have found that it is a stress-release from the day’s work and a sense of accomplishment when things start to come together. I also enjoy looking out my now office window and seeing something pretty. I expect that each year I will add to it." — Cherrie Rose
"I think gardening is very therapeutic. You can be working with your hands while your mind works through things, and the beauty that abounds." Nancy Pflug
“It's such a great feeling to watch things grow and then eat what you invested your time and energy into. You know exactly where it came from, there's no fresher produce than picked moments ago, and (it) tastes so much better than the grocery store. Kids are also more motivated to eat veggies when it's something they helped grow.” — Briana Chimal
“My husband and I loved gardening. We planted lots of veggies to can or to eat. I loved to can tomatoes and beet pickles, cucumbers, potatoes.” — Juanita Groshens Verhey
“I do it because it's cheaper than therapy. We can over 1,000 jars of food per year and in some cases it's a lost passion.” — Lisa Bayerl
“The taste of fresh veggies right from the plant and not sitting in a store.” — Alex Van Dyke
“Now that my husband is retired, he does the gardening, and I love it even more!” — Anne Hahn
“We love fresh veggies.” — Sarah Mallory
“I think gardening is an act of faith. I also like to cook, so going outside and cutting fresh herbs, onions, peppers and other vegetables is wonderful.” —Jeanette Lindberg
“I like the satisfaction of creating something pretty. The exercise is an added bonus!” — Ben Jenum
“My planting is using decorative containers to do arrangements, including herbs. A garden here does not work with all our deer friends.” — Linda Kohls Kalenberg
“To be self-sufficient, enjoying the harvest and preserving what I have grown. To share the harvest with others to enjoy. The freshness of the veggies and fruits. The innerpeace one receives. Being blessed to toil in the soil throughout the growing season.” — Dennis Mahon
“I love to see the progression from seed time to harvest, tending to the plants and nurturing them, and then ultimately enjoying the fruits of my labor. Biblical references to soil quality and reaping what we sow often come to mind too as I work in my gardens. The artistry of flowers and plants shows God’s handiwork.” — Gabra Lokken
“My apartment is my garden space, plants galore, many different ones. I think that's what makes everyone tell me it feels so welcoming and cozy — that and all the books.” — Kathy Kiecker
“It's therapy to pull weeds! Also to see God's plan come to life and the beauty of it all.” — Bonnie Knorr
“I am obsessed with helping out with the bee population, so I plant whatever to help the native bees out. My garden is pretty neglected and everything blooms and goes to seed, but the bees love it.” — Julie Ide
“I love watching something so beautiful grow from a tiny seed. It's rewarding to see the development. It's so metaphoric of life in that what you tend to grows. The best is relaxing in a place of such natural, earthy, beauty, the color, fragrance and the animals and insects it attracts. I could spend hours just soaking it in. There's also nothing that compares to fresh, sun-ripened vegetables and fruits without all the wax and chemicals you find at the store.” — Emily Kenney
“I worked my way through high school and college at Bachman's Flowers. It was there that I learned about flowers and how much joy they can bring. I also learned how much cut flowers can cost. Hence, I have five garden areas and can generally have a bouquet in my house every week of the summer. No need to buy flowers when I can grow them. Another reason I garden is because I have had the opportunity to travel a lot during my second career. I grow certain flowers because they remind me of countries or experiences. It helps keep the memories alive.” — Bonnie Eng
“Love gardening! When I need to get away and unwind I weed.” — Lori Reznechek
"My garden is in pots, but I love everything about cooking with fresh herbs, and of course my blooming plants make me smile every morning." — Karen Schlueter
“(I) enjoy working with my hands. Being outside with nature, the smell of dirt. Watching a seed burst through the soil. The struggles, no rain to too much rain, too hot and so on. When you see all the beauty God has created.” — Kay Runke
“Gardening is a type of therapy for me. Being able to get my hands in the dirt and watch things grow feels so good. My favorite thing to grow is sweet pea. It’s my pet name and birth flower. I’m waiting for them to bloom. I used an old ladder to hold up the netting for them to climb.” — Jenna Burich
“I garden to feed my family. Fresh vegetables from my garden patch taste better and cost less than the ones at the store. Over the years I’ve learned which varieties grow best in my location and which I’m better off purchasing, like sweet corn — the raccoons destroy it all before it is completely ripe, so I buy it from a neighbor or roadside stand. I’ve also learned the best and most efficient ways to process them for winter use.” — Amy Wilde